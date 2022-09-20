Betty I. Donnell, age 72 of Honey Brook, PA, passed away at the Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, September 17, 2022, surrounded by her husband and family. She was the devout wife of Robert B. "Barry" Donnell, Sr., with whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage with on April 25th. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Armestic & Alice Butler Christman.
She worked for the former American Hardware and then retired from A. Duie Pyle in Parkesburg. She graduated from Scott High School and earned her associate degree in Applied Computer Science. She was a long-time member of the Gap V.F.W. and the New Holland and Christiana American Legions.
She enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing tickets, and taking a chance with the stock market. Most of all, Betty loved spending time with her family, especially her husband, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was the matriarch of her family. A selfless, pillar of stability. She always offered her honest opinion yet was willing to give grace time after time. She would join in whatever the kids were doing, even if it were jumping on the trampoline or trying to do a cartwheel. She attended every event that she was invited to for her children and grandchildren. Her unwavering presence and commitment to her family will be greatly missed.
Surviving besides her loving husband is a son Ronald Donnell of Christiana, 5 grandchildren: Natasha wife of Jesse Gregorio, Ambur wife of Bennett Gregorio, Ronald husband of Rochelle Gavin, Sarah, and Daniel, and 11 great-grandchildren: Jeslynne, Chloe, Remington, Luuka, Isabella, Norah, Claire, Camryn, Theo, Jennie and Silas, 3 siblings: Anna wife of Fred Laurento, Debbie Christman & Armestic Christman, Jr. She was preceded in death by a son Robert B. "Butch" Donnell, Jr., late husband of Gina Donnell, of Morgantown and a grandson Robert Wesley Donnell.
A graveside service will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th at the Pequea Baptist Cemetery, 6062 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA. There will also be a casual greeting time and luncheon at Chantry Place, 15 North Bridge Street, Christiana, PA, on Saturday following the graveside service from 5 to 6:30 p.m. shiveryfuneralhome.com
