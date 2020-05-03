Betty Hirneisen, 67, of Newmanstown, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.
She was born in Ephrata to the late George and Agnes (Steinmetz) Hirneisen, and was the long-time companion of the late Thomas A. Kring who passed away in 2019.
Betty was the owner of Springtime Farms, and she loved cats.
She is survived by a son, Russell Hirneisen, and a granddaughter, Amber Hirneisen.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
