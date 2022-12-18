Betty Haines Shirk

Betty H. Shirk, 90, formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at LGH. She was the wife of the late Robert C. Shirk, who died December 25, 2002. Born in Coatesville, PA on August 1, 1932 she was the daughter of the late George Edward and Sarah Fuller Haines.
A graduate of Scott H. Senior High School class of 1951. Betty worked in business offices in Coatesville and Lancaster. She was talented in art and writing and enjoyed making crafts which she shared with family and friends.
Betty is survived by her sister Agnes Haines, her nieces and nephews, Maureen Elbert Beiler wife of Wayne, Monica Elbert, Christopher Elbert husband of Mary, and Gregory Elbert; Georganne Shirk, and Michael Shirk; Eddie Haines husband of Judi, Julie Haines Kirchner wife of Keith, and Scott D. Haines; and Sara Haines Atkinson; and numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 558 W. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA. Interment to follow in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the church on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Children-to-Children Inc, 1411 K Street, Common NW 502, Washington, D.C., 20005. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com