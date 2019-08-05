Betty H. Saner

Betty (Hopkins) Saner, 90, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA, left this world on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Glen at Willow Valley, after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late George G. Saner, whom she married in September 1951. Mr. Saner died in 2010.
Mrs. Saner and her late husband, a long-time DuPont employee, enjoyed living in various areas of the country, including DE, MA, NY, IL, MD, and SC, before retiring to Willow Valley. They also traveled extensively in many parts of the US, Europe, and Australia.
Born April 22, 1929, in Camden, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Henry H. and Martha E. (Carsins) Hopkins, former residents of Narberth, PA. Mrs. Saner had graduated from Lower Merion Senior High School and the University of Pennsylvania, with a degree in Microbiology. Later in life, she took further course work at the University of Delaware.
While living in the Lancaster area, she was active with golf, tennis, and Bridge groups, and spent many happy hours in her gardens.
Surviving are her son, Philip and granddaughter, Phylicia, of Houston, TX, and son, Rick and his companion, Sheila Shoemaker, of Newark, DE.
Mrs. Saner requests that her friends and acquaintances remember her at those activities, since there will be no formal Services. Interment will be held privately in the Spesutia Cemetery, Perryman, MD. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial Remembrances can be made in her memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
