Betty H. Gehman, age 97, of Homestead Village passed away September 26, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Kathryn V. Frey Howell Gaul and Robert C. Howell and the wife of J. Clifford Gehman, with whom she had shared 27 years of marriage at the time of his death in 1970.
Following graduation from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1941, Betty began the first of two employment terms with Lancaster Newspapers, retiring as a sales executive in 1991 after 30 years of service.
Betty was a longtime member of Bethany Presbyterian Church. She served the community on several boards including the League of Women's Voters, Community Concert, Chairman of the 9-hole women's golf at Conestoga Country Club, and Downtown Merchants' Association.
Betty loved life and sharing it with family and friends, including time at her beach house in Stone Harbor, New Jersey. Other pastimes included golfing, reading, gardening, music, and bridge.
In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son, J. Clifford Gehman in 2015. She is survived by her son, Anthony R. Gehman (Paula Fehr) of Lewes, DE; her grandchildren: David, Samuel, and Paige, all of whom will greatly miss her; her daughter-in-law, Linda Dagen of Elizabethtown; her sister-in-law, Judy Gaul of Yorktown VA, her half-brother, Thomas Gaul (Patricia Finkelstein) of Darien GA; and six nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Lewes, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, the Vision Corps Foundation, 244 N. Queen Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Homestead Village, 1800 Village Circle, Lancaster, PA 17603.
