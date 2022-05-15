Betty G. Denlinger, 94, of Landis Homes, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Anna M. (Groff) and Paul M. Denlinger.
Betty was a life member of Strasburg Mennonite Church. Betty was the former librarian at the church, a Sunday School Teacher, a Vacation Bible School Teacher, a volunteer at Landis Homes and a Mennonite Historical Society Volunteer. Prior to her retirement in 1997, Betty worked at Provident Book Store and Goodville Mutual for over 30 years. Betty was a prayer warrior and enjoyed cooking. She was an avid reader and will be remembered for her unshakable faith.
Betty is survived by her sisters: A. Martha wife of Clayton Nessley and Edna D. Weaver of Landis Homes and Lois A. wife of Pastor H. Wesley Boyer of East Earl; 3 half sisters: Cathy Bock (Pat), Rockville, MD, Paulette Campbell (Bob), Rockville, MD, Janet Robinson (Bill), Summerville, SC as well as several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Strasburg Mennonite Church, 1514 Village Road, Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received from 10AM until the time of service. Private interment will be held at Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com 717-687-7644