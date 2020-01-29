Betty G. Brandt, 88, of Londonderry Village, Palmyra passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, of natural causes, in the Hershey Medical Center.
Born November 29, 1931 in Manheim, she was a daughter of the late Chester H. and Edna K. (Showers) George, and the widow, after 65 years of marriage, of Samuel H. Brandt who died February 26, 2019.
Retired from the Hershey Chocolate Company, Betty was an active and faithful member of Palmyra Church of the Brethren and enjoyed traveling, having visited 48 states of America and several foreign countries. Very family oriented, Betty loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her son Douglas G. Brandt of Colebrook; daughter Joan E., wife of David Smith of Palmyra; sister Ruth G., widow of Carl Hollinger of East Petersburg, and twin sister Doris G., widow of Paul Obetz of Lancaster; granddaughters Heather L., wife of Jason Stanton of Virginia, and Lauren D. Brandt, wife of Cameron Matthews of North Carolina; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the DiMatteo Worship Center at Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, preceded by a visitation from 10:00 AM. Private interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Fund, Londonderry Village, 1200 Grubb Road, Palmyra, PA 17078.
Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com