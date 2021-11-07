Betty G. Ault, 93, of Millersville, PA passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health Care in Rising Sun, MD. She was the loving wife of Robert (Bob) L. Ault for 59 years until his death on January 11, 2008.
She was born in Lancaster, PA to John S. and Nellie M. (Wyles) Sneath and spent many days of her youth working, exploring, and riding horses on her grandfather’s farm west of Millersville. She graduated from Manor High School (Penn Manor) in 1946. She was a bookkeeper and customer service assistant at various businesses until her retirement from Rhodes Pharmacy in Millersville.
Mother was an active member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church for 93 years. She served the Lord through leadership positions for many years and was very proud to be one of the oldest parishioners able to actively attend services and activities until her recent illness just a few months ago.
Betty loved the outdoors. She was an accomplished angler and enjoyed American shad fishing on the lower Susquehanna River, flounder fishing at Ocean City, MD, and trout fishing throughout eastern and northern PA. She was incredibly competitive when it came to fishing and quietly swelled with pride when she out-fished those around her, which was most of the time. Betty had a way of delivering a smirk or sideways glance when she had yet another “fish-on” as others sat frustrated. She had fun!
Mom liked to travel and in retirement, she and Dad traveled throughout the States and took a number of trips abroad. They spent many hours at their small camp in Lycoming County enjoying the outdoors and relaxing.
Betty was a diehard sports fan, especially for the teams of her children and grandchildren. Baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, field hockey or volleyball, it didn’t matter. If her kids or grandkids were playing, she was on the sideline or in the stands, no matter what the weather. Many cold and windy spring or fall days, Betty would be one of few fans present, bundled up in a down coat and wrapped in a blanket cheering on the team. Betty was also a devout Philadelphia Phillies fan, which most of us in the rest of the family couldn’t understand.
Mother is survived by a daughter, Susanne M., wife of B. Peter Glatfelter, Millsboro, DE and a son, Scott R. Ault, husband of Tina M., Peach Bottom, PA; 4 grandchildren, Sara E. Glatfelter, Lancaster, PA; Katherine M., wife of Nicholas R. Thompson, Richmond, VA; Harrison H. Ault, Peach Bottom, PA; Maribeth M. Ault, Glendive, MT; 2 great-grandchildren, Thatcher and Bowen Thompson. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jordan S. Glatfelter.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend an extended graveside service at Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, PA, at 2:00 pm on Tuesday November 9, 2021. To watch the service virtually, please visit: https://my.gather.app/remember/betty-ault
