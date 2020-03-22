Betty Finnegan Bulleit

Betty Ann Finnegan Bulleit, age ninety-five, passed away on February 26, 2020, at Moravian Manor in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Betty lived a long life filled with family, friends, and memorable experiences. She was a wonderful mother, wife, friend, and grandmother, and her life touched many people.
Betty Finnegan was born June 7, 1924, in New Albany, Indiana, and lived there throughout her childhood with her parents, sister, and maternal grandparents. After high school, Betty moved with her family to Corydon, Indiana, and worked at the Corydon Capital Bank and Trust; during that time she met her future husband, Fredric Bulleit. Betty and Fred were married September 1, 1946. They lived in Bloomington, Indiana; Macon, Georgia; and eventually settled in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. In Lancaster, Betty raised three sons, and was involved with various community activities. Betty was part of, and held leadership positions in, organizations like the Iris Club, Newcomers Club, Hospital Auxiliary, Daycare Center, Symphony Association Woman's Group, and PEO. She and her family were longtime members of the Lancaster Country Club, and Ironwood Country Club in Palm Desert, CA. Betty and Fred were active members of the Moravian church.
Betty enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge, golf, shopping with friends, dancing, cooking, art, gardening, reading, and flower arranging. Betty and Fred also enjoyed traveling together. They traveled with friends and family all over the world. Betty's favorite trips included ones to Hawaii and an African safari. Later in life, Betty and Fred moved to Moravian Manor in Lititz, and divided their time between Lititz and Palm Desert, California. Betty will be remembered for the love and devotion she gave to her family and friends and the unconditional support she provided to those around her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Fredric, parents George and Anna Mae Finnegan, sister Jean Speedy, and grandchildren, Ashley Robinson and Chloe Bulleit. Betty is survived by her sons, William (Laura) Bulleit, Robert (Jeni) Bulleit, and Thomas (Susan) Bulleit; her grandchildren, Brittany (Chuck) Bulleit, Carly Bulleit, Clayton Bulleit, Erin Bulleit, Gregory (Linda) Bulleit; and her niece Jan (Gary) Dempster.
A memorial service in June will be announced closer to the date. Private interment will be in Moravian Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.
