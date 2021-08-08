Betty F. Smith, 95, a long-time resident of New Holland, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, at Garden Spot Village. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. Donald Smith in 2004. Born in Mount Joy, Betty was the daughter of the late George W. and Helen B. (Book) Fuller.
Betty graduated from Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia as a registered nurse. She was a devoted colleague at Lancaster General Hospital for many years, followed by employment at the Lancaster Surgery Center.
She was an active and beloved member of St. Stephen Reformed Church, New Holland, where she served in many volunteer roles. In addition, Betty found meaning and pleasure in reading and discussing books with her book club, participating in her women's club activities and serving as a hospice volunteer. She enjoyed volunteering and participating in many social activities during her residence at Garden Spot Village, after moving there in 2016. Betty also enjoyed attending meetings and volunteering for the New Holland Historical Society.
Surviving Betty are her three children: Linda A. Smith, Philadelphia; Jeffrey A. Smith, Harwichport, MA; and Kathy J. Newborg, Gloucester, VA; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert E. Fuller of Lancaster in October 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Garden Spot Village Chapel with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Interment will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-1425, or Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »