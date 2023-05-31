Betty Christ, 92, formerly of West Lemon Street, Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Daniel G. Christ and daughter of the late Lloyd K. and Bertha Peters Mellinger.
A member of Christ Lutheran Church for over 60 years, Betty enjoyed working at the church making baptismal bibs and bed pads for senior citizens. She was very proud in 1991 being a nominee for the Jefferson Award. She worked for two different candy factories, the former Franz and Keppel Candy Company, working on the assembly line, both packing and wrapping. Prior to that, she worked at the former Umbrella Factory. She also enjoyed doing crafts. Many will remember that Betty and her twin sister, Jane, would walk all over town with their husbands who were also twins. Both Daniel and Walter preceded her in death.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Cindy Bachman (David), and sisters, Carol DeVerter, Mildred Groff, and two grandchildren, Katie Anchant (Winston) and Ben Bachman. She was preceded in death by her twin sister Jane Christ, three sisters, Helen Dickel, Elva Reed, and Mary Ann Peachy and three brothers, Robert, Lloyd, and LeRoy Mellinger.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Christ Lutheran Church, 2 W. Strawberry St., Lancaster, PA 17603 in Betty's memory.
A Funeral Service will be held at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park.
