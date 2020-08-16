Betty C. Toner, 88, of Lancaster, passed away on July 21, 2020 at The Glen at Willow Valley. Born in Cookeville, TN she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marguerite (Hargis) Collier and the wife of the late Daniel F. Toner. Sr., with whom she shared 62 years of marriage before his passing in 2019.
Betty was a dedicated educator. She was a lifelong teacher and taught at Bryn Mawr Middle School and then Radnor Senior High School. Betty specialized in history and English, but also worked with students who had special needs.
Betty was President of the League of Women Voters in both Western Springs, IL and in Radnor, PA. She enjoyed sewing, and traveling to every state in the USA.
Betty is survived by her sons: Daniel F. Toner, Jr. and James E. Toner. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Betty is also is preceded in death by her brother, Frank Collier.
Services will be held on August 22, 2020 at 11:00am Central Time at Hooper, Huddleston, and Horner Funeral Homes and Crematory in Cookeville, TN. The services will be available by LiveStream and can be accessed through her tribute wall linked to her obituary at www.hhhfunerals.com. Interment will follow at Cookeville Cemetery. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
