Betty C. Campbell

Betty (Cook) Campbell, (99) of Lititz, went to Heaven on Sunday, November 22, at Moravian Manor where she was a resident. Betty was born in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late William H. Cook and Irene (Smink) Cook.
Betty was the wife of Claude L. Campbell (deceased 1994) whom she married in 1941 and they shared 53 years of marriage. She was preceded in death by two brothers, William Cook and Walter Cook; and two sisters, Ruth Darrenkamp and Dorothy Smith.
She was a charter member, and former choir member, of Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster.
Betty is survived by three children: Donald Campbell (Marsha) of Lititz; Jeanne Kauffman, (wife of the late Terry Kauffman) of Lititz, and Judy Smith (Leroy) of Landisville. Grandchildren include Matthew Campbell (Shelly) of Sinking Spring; Jonathan Campbell (Victoria) of Acton, MA; Michael Kauffman (Christine) of NYC; Marc Kauffman (Jennifer) of Milroy, PA; Andy Smith (Maureen) of Manheim; and Kevin Smith (Lisa) of Lancaster. There are 9 great-grandchildren.
Known as "Cookie," she was a 1939 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School where she excelled in track and field and also held the school record for girls' triple jump for many years. Betty was a member of the Northern Lights Girls' Softball Team in the late 1930's and early 1940's.
In addition to being a homemaker she worked at Woolworth's 5 & 10, Lancaster; Commercial Crystal Company in Lancaster during WWII; and worked in the picture tube department at RCA for 15 years.
Betty was a former member of the Lititz Senior Center. She enjoyed pinochle, traveling, and sports, especially baseball, and was a life-long Phillies fan.
Contributions in Betty's memory in lieu of flowers, may be sent to Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Private graveside services for the family will be held at Conestoga Memorial Park. Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com