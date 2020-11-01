Betty B. Farenwald, 93, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
She was the wife of the late T.E.D. Farenwald, who passed away in 2016. Born in Collingswood, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Maud E. (Gromling) Benson.
Betty attended Temple University where she received a B.S. in Education and played field hockey. She then taught Fashion Design at the Moore Institute of Art in Philadelphia while getting married in 1949. After moving to Lancaster in 1963 and raising her three boys, she went back to school to get an M.S. in Special Education from Millersville University. She applied her skills as a teacher for 24 years for the School District of Lancaster, teaching special education and home economics at Edward Hand Junior High School. She was an active member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Lancaster for over 50 years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, birds, jigsaw puzzles, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her sons: Drew of Jarrettsville, MD, Rad of Frederick, MD, and Gregg of Wayne, PA, and her six grandchildren: Lon, Mikaela, Quinne, Tess, Megan, and Max.
Her sons would say that she was a mother without peer and without a flaw worth mentioning, and the nicest person you would ever want to meet.
Services and interment are private at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Please make contributions in Betty's memory to the First Church of Christ, Scientist, 200 West Lemon St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Cornell Lab of Ornithology, https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
