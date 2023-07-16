Betty B. Eidemiller, 83, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy with her family by her side. Born in Florin, she was the daughter of the late Victor L. and Sadie (Paup) Brooks. Betty was the wife of the late Jay R. Eidemiller who passed away on October 3, 2015.
Betty was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1957. Betty worked for Armstrong World Industries and later M&M Mars. Betty also worked as a Radiological Technologist at various hospitals. She was a lifelong member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy where she was a leader of boys and girls fellowship and served on various committees. Betty was active with her husband, Jay in RETREADS Motorcycle Club. They lead tours of Lancaster County and traveled through all 48 lower continental states, lower Canadian provinces, parts of Mexico and Europe. Betty was an avid reader and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Kelly Nissly, wife of David of Mount Joy and Jessica Eidemiller of Gettysburg; a grand dog, Carly; two nieces, Victoria Durham, wife of Randy of TN and LuAnn Baker of Manheim; a nephew, David Eichler, husband of Margaret of Mount Joy; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia B. Eichler.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Glossbrenner United Methodist Church, 713 Church Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 at 12 noon. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 1030 AM to 12 noon. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com