Betty B. Ament, 91, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by family. Born in Harrisburg, she was the daughter of the late Samuel J. and Henrietta (Cassel) Bell. Betty was the wife of the late Paul M. Ament who passed away on October 25, 2010. They shared 62 years of marriage.
Betty was a proud graduate of Hershey High School class of 1946. She went on to work for PPL, Wiley & Rutt Insurance, and finally Union National Mount Joy Bank, where after 30 years she retired as Vice President. For over 70 years Betty was a member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. She also volunteered her time at the Mount Joy Food Bank.
Betty found the most joy, however, in being with her grandchildren and in later years, with her great-grandchildren. Many summers were spent enjoying family time at their beach house near Rehoboth. Hosting family dinners was also a delight with her homemade soups, applesauce, strawberry jelly, and pickles. She passed along many recipes including her delicious desserts that have now become holiday traditions.
She also enjoyed playing cards, traveling abroad, and being outdoors. The love and admiration she had for her family is undeniable, she was so incredibly proud of her family and there was nothing more meaningful than time spent together.
She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. We love you Nan.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Brenda Shelly, wife of Ray of Mount Joy; two grandchildren, Emmerich T. II, husband of Leigh Ann Buziak, Brigantine, NJ; and Heather Hess, wife of Brian of Marietta; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and a brother, John Bell, husband of Josephine of Harrisburg.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and seven sisters.
Services will be private.
