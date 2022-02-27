Betty Arlene (Holzman) Snyder passed from our world on February 19th, one day after her 94th birthday. At her request, her immediate family was by her side - her husband of 71 years, Leonard, and their four children. Betty spent the last 4 years at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown where she was beloved for her sunny and positive personality.
Betty was a devoted wife and mother and is survived by David (wife Lani), Lauri, Thom (wife Cathy) and Anne as well as four grandchildren, Emily (husband Dan), Marc, Marisa, and Luke. Betty also had two great-grandchildren, Owen, and Elliott.
Born in 1928 in Robesonia, PA, she researched her genealogy back to 17th century Germany and spoke often of her beloved grandparents. Betty graduated valedictorian from Robesonia High School and secretarial school, keeping in touch with her classmates and attending monthly reunions for many years.
From a very early age, Betty watched over her much younger sister, Shirley, and her brother, John, and her thoughts were always for her kids, grandkids and especially, Leonard, who she met at The Black Duck in 1947. They loved to dance. Mom really loved music, and many afternoons she would be playing a beautiful piano piece as we came home from school imploding her peaceful interlude!
Often putting others first instead of herself, she was the embodiment of selflessness. Mom felt close to God and had a strong sense of who she was and what she believed: resolute in her convictions.
Betty was also an avid organic gardener at her ideal home on James Street in Landisville. Even later in life when mobility issues arose, she would often sit on a blanket and tend to her garden. She also crocheted and read extensive biographies and accounts of American history.
Betty was a trusted bookkeeper for Lebzelter's Goodyear in Lancaster for many years, and later worked at Manheim and Ephrata automobile auctions as a notary public. She had the most beautiful handwriting too. And Mom was quick to laugh, especially at herself, and our family Pictionary games gave her plenty of opportunities! Her drawings were legendary for creating barrels of laughs.
Betty loved Thanksgiving dinner at Anne's and the many dogs that were in her life, so in lieu of flowers, she would have loved friends and family making donations to: Charlie's Crusaders, a 501(c)(3) non-profit pet rescue and foster organization.
Services will be held for Betty this Saturday, March 5th at 11:30 a.m. at the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA with a luncheon served immediately afterwards. For further directions and information please contact the event coordinator at Masonic Village at 717-367-1121 Ext 33472.
The family is being assisted by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.