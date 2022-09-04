Betty Arlene Gregg, "Grams," age 94 of Paradise, entered into her heavenly home on August 30, 2022. She had been under the care of her daughter and son-in-law for the last 3 years. Born in Vintage, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob S. Feister and Dorothy Goldsworthy Douts.
She retired from the County of Lancaster, employed as a Certified Nurse Aide at Conestoga View Nursing Home. Prior to working away from home, Betty did babysitting in their home for many children. She and her husband, Paul, were foster parents also. She was a lifetime member of the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company, Boy Scouts of America Pack 28 as a Den Leader and the Lancaster Post Card Club.
She is survived by a son, Brian (Wanda) of Lancaster; a son, Sheldon of Largo, FL; a daughter, Holly (Ron) Keenen of Narvon; a son, Duane of Paradise. Remembered by many as "Grams" not only by her adored 7 granddaughters and 6 great-grandsons but also by those she fostered and taught in Sunday School, Preschool and Cub Scouts. She joins her husband, Paul, and their precious babies, Paul and Paula, along with many other family and friends who preceded her in their heavenly journey. She will be remembered for her love of children.
A private ceremony will be held at St. John's United Methodist Church Cemetery in Paradise. Thank You to Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate and respectful care.
Contributions in memory of Betty can be made to Boy Scouts of America Pack 28, PO Box 43, Paradise, PA 17562; Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company, PO Box 98, Paradise, PA 17562; or Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
