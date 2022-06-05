Betty Ann (Nuss) Balabanow

Born: Nov. 19, 1923, Manheim, PA to Harry and Matilda Nuss, (deceased). Died: June 1, 2022, 6:25 PM of extended and painful Alzheimer disease at Brethren Village. In the arms of loving husband.
Survived by: husband of 72 years: William Balabanow, step daughter, Linda Harrison and many step grandchildren.
Traveled extensively and enjoyed Amateur Radio. WA3JBJ. Was an outstanding housekeeper. Especially loved having lunch several times monthly with her four sisters-in-law.
No services.
