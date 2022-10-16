Betty Ann (Hess) Moyer, 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late E. Howard and Elizabeth Ann (Regan) Hess. She was the loving wife and high school sweetheart of Samuel S. Moyer, Jr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family wholeheartedly. She was charismatic, kind, and fun loving and loved hanging out with her family and friends. She also enjoyed shopping, traveling, and visiting the beach.
Betty showed amazing strength, courage and determination throughout her battle with cancer. She continued to live life to the fullest with love and laughter and never gave up hope. Her laughter was contagious, unforgettable and she will be truly missed.
In addition to her husband, Samuel, Betty is survived by her children Kenneth W. Moyer (wife, Lisa) and Tammy Stull (husband, William); her grandchildren Tyler Moyer (wife, Yasmine), Owen Stull, and Abigail Stull; her sister, Peggy Hohenwarter; and her nieces Lori Ann Huber (husband, Michael), and Amy Marie Kane (husband, Adam). In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael Hess and Ronald Hess.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. followed by a Service at 6:00 p.m. Gathering place will be announced after service. Casual dress is encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Community Care at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org or 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604; or to The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
Please bring a happy or funny story to share or place in share basket.
