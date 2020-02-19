Betty Ann Frey, 89, of Weston, Connecticut, and formerly of Manheim, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home in Weston, CT after a long illness. Born on May 4, 1930 in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Ada (Hollinger) Heistand, wife of the late Dale F. Frey, and sister of the late Fred L. Heistand.
Betty Ann was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. Married to her husband for 62 years, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. Betty Ann's greatest passion was her family. Throughout the years, Betty Ann spent time in Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Moultonborough, NH, and Manheim, in the comfort of her homes.
Betty Ann is survived by her sons, Scott Frey of Easton, CT, Philip Frey, and his wife Elizabeth, of Fredericksburg, TX, and Kyle Frey of Fredericksburg, TX; daughter, Susan Frey, of Westport, CT; grandchildren Megan Frey of Boston, MA and Patrick Frey of Fredericksburg, TX; and sister-in-law, Verdella Frey of Penryn, PA.
In Betty Ann's memory, private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Manheim Fairview Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »