Services have been scheduled for Betty Ann Finnegan Bulleit, wife of the late Fredric E. Bulleit, who passed away at Moravian Manor on February 26, 2020 in her 96th year.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Moravian Cemetery, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543, with The Rev. Mark V. Breland officiating. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 or Lititz Moravian Book of Remembrance, 8 Church Square, Lititz, PA 17543.
