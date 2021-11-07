Betty A. Siegrist, 91, of Ironville, passed away peacefully at St. Anne’s Retirement Community on Friday evening November 5, 2021, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Carl to whom she was married 64 years before his death in 2013. She will be dearly missed by her 4 children, Carol (Kenneth) Grossman of York; Steven (Diane Bennett) Siegrist of Lancaster; Mark (Karen Knaub) Siegrist of Columbia; and Cynthia (David) Payonk of Allentown, as well as her 11 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.
A longtime resident of Ironville since her marriage to Carl, she was a 1947 graduate of Columbia High School. Throughout her life, she worked in and served her community in diverse ways. She held positions with numerous employers, such as the Malleable of Columbia, Alcoa of Lancaster and Gimbels in Park City. She was a devoted member of Ironville United Methodist Church, serving in many capacities such as Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, bazaar crafter and kitchen coordinator. She was a past Girl Scout Leader, past president of the Ironville Fire Company Auxiliary, and a member of the church choir.
Above all, Betty’s life revolved around love: most notably of her expansive family; a bountiful collection of flowers among numerous gardens; and her faith. She welcomed and tended to all with a quiet strength, steadfast care, and unconditional support. She treasured spending time with family and friends, including vacations in Avalon, NJ, and Ocean City, MD, (she was an avid fisherwoman) and countless moments at the Raystown Lake family cabin—built by Carl. Betty was a rare gem of a woman who could move mountains and soften hearts with the warmth of a hug. Her ardent, endless devotion to family and her Lord serve as a lifelong model for how to love one another, always in all ways. That spirit will be forever missed by—but live on within—all who were blessed to know her. The family offers their sincere thanks and appreciation to the doting staff of St. Anne’s Retirement Community, where she was cared for (and loved all) like family.
Betty was the daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Brommer Paules. She is predeceased by her sisters Doris (Kenneth Miller) and Judy Paules as well as a brother Ralph (Linda) Paules.
A funeral service celebrating Betty’s life will be held at the Ironville United Methodist Church, 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA, on Thursday November 11, 2021, at 11am. Interment to follow in the Ironville Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call at Ironville UM Church on Thursday from 10am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Ironville UM Church 4020 Holly Drive, Columbia, PA, 17512 to be designated toward the upkeep of the Norman and Marie Siegrist Memorial Pavilion. To leave a condolence, please visit Betty’s memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com