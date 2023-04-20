Betty A. Reinhart, age 85 of Quarryville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. She was the wife of the late William G. Reinhart. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Harry C. Griffith & Anna Shoemaker Griffith Swinehart.
She was a member of the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church of Quarryville. Betty retired from Fulton Bank in 2007. She graduated from Solanco High School class of 1955. She was a member of the Valley Lea Riding Club and loved driving horses.
Surviving is a daughter Machele A. wife of Charles Varady of Colora, MD, 3 step children: James Reinhart of Lancaster, John Reinhart of Willow Street, Susan Reinhart of Lancaster, one grandson Garrett A. Varady, and wife Sierra of Charlestown, MD, great-grandson Jonathan A.Varady, several step grandchildren and a brother Donald E. Swinehart & wife Bonnie of Allegheny, PA & their children Pati, Jaine & Jeff. She was preceded in death by a son Mark Alan Shuey.
Funeral service will take place from the Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday, April 22nd at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Pastor John Barlow will be officiating. Interment will take place in the Quarryville Cemetery.
