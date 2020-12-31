Betty A. Kipp, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born Tuesday, August 11, 1931 in Elizabethtown, she was the daughter of the late Ezra B. and Sophie E. (Strickler) Kipp.
Betty was a member of Cross Roads BIC Church, Mount Joy. She worked for over 44 years as a shipping clerk for Continental Press, Elizabethtown.
She is survived by a sister, Janet E. Ace, of Elizabethown, numerous nieces and nephews as well as Betty's extended family and caring friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers: Earl A., Charles L., Ray M. and Eugene E. Kipp.
Private interment will take place in Cross Roads Cemetery, Mount Joy. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Hospice & Community Care, www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com