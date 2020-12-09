Betty A. Kauffman, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Keystone Villa.
Betty is the widow of Ray G. Kauffman who celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage together prior to his death in 2015. She was the daughter of Raymond and Edna Johe of Ephrata. Betty and Ray lived in Reinholds for most of their married life. Soon after Ray's passing, she moved to Keystone Villas where she quickly developed a new family of friends. She was active in many of the activities at Keystone Villas.
Betty is survived by a son Terry L. Kauffman husband of Candace L. Kauffman, one granddaughter Tracy L. Kauffman and one great-granddaughter Ashlyn N. Ellis. She is also survived by a brother Warren Johe and a niece Linda Honeybone. Betty was preceded in death by a sister Verna Gerhart (wife of Paul also deceased) and a nephew Ricky Gerhart (son of Verna, and Paul).
In addition, Betty is also survived by sisters-in-law Helen Schaeffer (wife of Adam who is deceased) and Arlene Zimmerman wife of Marty, and one brother-in-law Donald G. Kauffman husband of Patsy Kauffman, along with Betty J. Kauffman (wife of brother-in-law Harold Kauffman who is deceased).
Betty worked at the former Eby Shoe Company, later named Fleet Air, for most of her working career. It is interesting to note that Keystone Villas, the place she considered her final home, was built at the very same location that used to be the site of Eby Shoe Company in Ephrata.
Betty and Ray were avid motorcycle riders for many years and would take their Honda Gold Wing on cross country rides, never missing an ice cream stand (which happened to be one of Betty's favorite foods) along the way. While at Keystone Villa she loved bingo and the country drives. She also enjoyed going to the Chesapeake Bay to celebrate special times with her family. Betty loved to bake and everyone looked forward to her wonderful deserts she would bake for family functions and holidays.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Keystone Villa for their compassion and care. A heartfelt thank you to Hospice who oversaw her care in the past several months.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
A private interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
