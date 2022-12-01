Betty A. Hornberger, 90, formerly of Ephrata and Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Berks Heim Nursing and Rehabilitation in Leesport.
She was born in Reading to the late Edwin and Mary (Winkleman) Remp and was the wife of the late Luke H. Hornberger who passed in 1999.
She was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church where she was a Sunday school teacher for 20 years. She enjoyed crocheting, playing Bingo, and Bible study.
In the early years, Betty worked as a packer for Fleet Air Shoe.
Betty is survived by 2 daughters, Cindy L. Stahl, companion of Mark H. Kehoe of York, Peggy S., wife of Douglas L. Guldin of Wernersville; 4 grandchildren, Elisabeth Ann Stahl, wife of Trey Baker, Sarah Ann Stahl, Joshua L. Guldin, husband of Krista M., and Bradley S. Guldin, husband of Cristal M.; 5 great-grandchildren, Sara, Rachel, Lily, Nell, and Lyssa; and a brother, Terry Seidel, husband of Bonnie.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA, 17569.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver.