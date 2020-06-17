Betty A. Enck, 94, of Lititz, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Paul I. Ruth and Ruth Yeager Ruth. She was wife of the late Francis E. Enck who passed away in 1999.
In her early years, Betty worked at Wilbur Chocolate. While she was employed there, she was a member of the Wilburettes dance line. A photo of the Wilburettes dance line is currently displayed in the lobby of The Wilbur Hotel, Lititz. She also worked at Bedford Shoe Factory and Travis Mills in Lititz.
Betty enjoyed spending time with her family especially at the mountains, the beach or bay. She loved to shop, often taking weekly shopping trips with her sisters.
Surviving are 2 sons: Dennis L., husband of Daune Palmer Enck, of Millsboro, DE; Michael F., husband of Donna Steffy Enck, of Lititz; a daughter, Sharon L. Reed, wife of Kenneth E. Reed, of Lititz; 8 grandchildren: Alesha, Josh, Ryan, Chad, Denise, Dayna, Darah, Daniel; and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 3 sisters and 2 brothers: Sylvia Breitigan, Gladys Weachter, Nancy Bradfield, Kenneth Ruth and Larry Ruth. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers: Walt Ruth and Ralph Ruth.
The family wishes to thank all the staff and nurses at Lancashire Hall for their unconditional service and care during Betty's two year stay there.
Graveside Services for Betty will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's name can be made to Meals on Wheels, 300 W. Orange St., Lititz, PA 17543.