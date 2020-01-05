Betty A. Ault, 89, of Mountville, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Melvin B. Ault. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Jefferson and Jessie Sigman Herr. She worked for many years as a nursing assistant at St. Anne's Retirement Community. At one time, she attended St. Paul's United Methodist Church, was a Girl Scout in Mountville Troop 1, and served as a leader when her daughters were scouts. Betty was a member of Reese-Hall VFW Post #8757 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed many trips to antique car shows, auctions, and flea markets with her husband, Mel, collecting her own souvenirs along the way. She also loved watching all kinds of sports, playing pinochle and doing jigsaw puzzles. Her greatest joy in life was her family, and she cherished the many fun times with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their friends.
She is survived by two daughters: Deborah Ault, Mountville, and Patricia (Rob) Powl, Drumore. Three sons: Samuel Ault, Conestoga, Jeff (Tammy) Ault, East Petersburg, and Michael (Mary Lou) Ault, Lancaster. Eleven grandchildren: Angie (Matt) Leader, Ryan (Steph) Wile, Cody (Michelle) Wile, Brent Wile, Sam (Kim) Powl, Chris (Val) Powl, Jessie (Jeremy) Armer, Alex Moshos, Sarah (Brett Miller) Ault, Melissa Ault, and Mason Ault. Nine great-grandchildren: Brie, Brooke, and Brynn Leader; Braeden and Jordan Wile; Emily and Jayson Powl; Hunter Ault; and Trey Armer. One sister: Jean Hess, Mountville. Two sons-in-law: Dale Wile, Lancaster, and Nick Moshos, Lancaster. She was preceded in death by two daughters: Lizabeth Wile and Melannie Moshos. One grandson: Ben Ault. Seven brothers: Donald, Raymond, James, Les, Glen, Ken, and Jack Herr.
The Memorial Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 6:30 P.M. with Rev. Jay Frey, Jr. officiating. Private interment will be held in Mountville Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
