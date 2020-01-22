Bettina "Betty" Louise Whetstine, 94, of Manheim Twp., formerly of Lower Alsace Twp., passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 in her residence at The Long Community at Highland. She was the wife of the late Edward Irvin Whetstine. The couple married April 16, 1955, Irvin died August 30, 2005.
Born on March 13, 1925 in Stony Creek Mills, a daughter of the late LeRoy Boyer and Alice Irene (Palm) Diener. Betty was a 1943 graduate of the former Mt. Penn High School. She enjoyed word search puzzles and knitting. She was a talented musician and enjoyed playing the organ. Betty was a lifetime member of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. Betty was employed as a secretary with the Naval Office in Reading before retiring at age 65.
Surviving are three brothers: Richard LeRoy Diener, David Edward Diener and his wife, Brenda and Joseph Charles Diener and his wife, Christine and four sisters: Jane Esther (Diener) Wilkinson, Margaret Ellen (Diener) Popp, Elsie Marie (Diener) Snyder and Sarah Alice (Diener) Small; 20 nephews; 16 nieces; over fifty grand nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews and many great-great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Irvin, Betty is predeceased by three brothers: James Francis, Thomas William and John Frederick Diener.
Funeral Services for Betty will be at 10am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606 The viewing will be in the funeral home on Friday from 9 to 10am. Betty will be laid to rest in Forest Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Food Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Fond memories and online condolences can be made at www.AumansInc.com
A living tribute »