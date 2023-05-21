Bettie L. Calhoun, 97, of Ephrata, passed away on May 17, 2023 at home surrounded by her children. She was the loving wife of the late Berlie W. Calhoun to whom she was married to for 49 years prior to his death in 1996. Born in Drumore Township, she was the daughter of the late Samuel B. and S. Margaret (McSparran) Long.
Bettie was an account for the Lancaster Stockyards until her retirement.
She was well known for crocheting hundreds of hats and scarves and lovingly donating them.
Bettie was formerly a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. She was currently a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata.
She is survived by three children, Ronald Calhoun, Mary Glover, and Peg Schannauer. Also surviving are five grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 10th at 10:00 AM at Hope United Methodist Church, Ephrata, PA. Burial to follow in Chestnut Level Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 3417 Concord Rd. C, York, PA 17402. For online condolences for the family please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »