Bettie J. Mull, 96, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Bettie was born, May 18, 1925. in Reading, PA. She spent most of her childhood at Bethany Orphan’s Home in Womelsdorf, PA, with her siblings, after the death of her mother. As an adult, she was an active member of the orphanage’s alumni association.
Bettie lived on Lake Street in Ephrata most of her adult life and most recently was a resident at Brethren Village in Lititz, PA. She worked for Mr. & Mrs. Harry Miley as a resident domestic worker and caretaker for the couple in their later years. She was welcomed into the Miley family and was never forgotten by them. She was a member and volunteer at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren. As an avid and talented, quilter herself, for many years, she was a quilting judge at the Ephrata fair.
Bettie is predeceased by her parents, Henry E. and Estella (Fox) Mull; brother and sister-in-law, Edward W. and Ruth M. (Weand) Mull, formerly of Reading; sister, Ruth N. (Mull) Kilousky, formerly of Bernville, PA; sister, Arlene May (died in childhood) and nephew, William E. Mull, formerly of Reading.
Bettie was loved dearly by her remaining family, nephew, John W. Kilousky, Land-O-Lakes, FL; nieces, Barbara A. (Mull) Miller of Leesport, PA and Terry (Kilousky) Winters of Auburn, PA; niece in-law, Donna L. (Kemp) Mull of Reading, PA; ten great-nieces and nephews; eight great-great-nieces and nephews and one newly born, great-great-great-niece.
The entire family and fellow residents at Brethren Village appreciated her great skill of cookie making and sewing. She often did both for family and neighbors. She was a woman of faith and led a Christian life. She will be sorely missed.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery, 9 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata.
The family would like to thank the staff at Brethren Village and the Ephrata Hospital for their compassionate care of Bettie during her time there.
If desired, memorial contributions in Bettie's memory may be made to Bethany Children’s Home, MEMO: Memory of Bettie J. Mull, 1863 Bethany Road, Womelsdorf, PA 19567.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
