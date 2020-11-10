Bettie A. Gibble, 87, of Manheim, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mount Hope Nazarene Retirement Community where she spent her last four months. Born in Penn Twp., she was the daughter of the late Allen R. and Maria Whitcraft Ruhl. She was the wife of the late Allen S. Gibble for 56 years prior to his passing in 2011.
Bettie was a member of Jerusalem Church in Penryn. Prior to retiring in 2010, she was employed for 40 years as a pie baker by Enck's Catering. She enjoyed caring for her lawn and decorating her home for each season and holiday. She will be remembered by her family for hosting an annual Christmas Eve gathering for all her family.
She is survived by a niece, Jean G., wife of John W. Bomberger, of Manheim, who lived with her aunt Bettie and uncle Allen until she was married. She is also survived by seven nieces, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by five siblings, Anna Harrington, Earl, Paul, John, and Allen Ruhl.
Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, East 28th Division Highway, Brickerville, PA on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be no viewing. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Hemlock Archer's Club, 99 Spring Hill Lane, Lebanon, PA 17042. To express a condolence with the family or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
