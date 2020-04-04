Bette Lou Dorsey, 78, of Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday April 2, 2020. Bette was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Irvin H., Sr. and Edna V. Brenner. She was the wife of the late Thomas Dorsey with whom she shared 42 years of marriage.
She is survived by 4 siblings: Ruth Burns of New Jersey, Harold Brenner of Quarryville, Irvin Brenner, Jr. of Lancaster, and MaryAnn Gilgore of York. Bette was preceded in death by a brother Donald Brenner, and a sister Nancy Thompson. Bette had many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Her family will miss her deeply. She also had several pets she adored as well.
Bette worked in food service throughout her working career and most recently with Service America.
Bette's family would like to express their sincere thanks to Quarryville Presby-terian Retirement Community for the excellent care she received there, along with Hospice & Community Care, and By Your Side Home Care.
Private Graveside Services will be held in Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bette's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 140 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
