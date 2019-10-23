Bette L. Shissler, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Oak Leaf Manor.
She was born in Lancaster to the late Benjamin and Irene (Bradley) Altman and was the wife of the late Harold M. Shissler who passed away in 2000.
Bette is survived by a daughter, Deb Moats of Aiken, SC, a brother, Gerald, husband of Shirley Altman of Akron, and three grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Riverview Burial Park, 1100 S. Duke Street, Lancaster.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata