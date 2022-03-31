Betsy Wright Young, 93, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, at United Zion Retirement Community.
She was born in Huntingdon to the late Thomas A. and Jene (Yocum) Wright and was the wife of the late E. Richard Young, Sr..
She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Betsy was an educator for over 40 years first teaching with an emergency certification in the Mount Union School District before graduating from Juniata College. She taught elementary school in Ephrata for over 30 years primarily at Lincoln Elementary School. She was an avid reader, loved the beach especially her family cottage at Broadkiln Beach, Delaware, and traveled all over the world having visited six of the seven continents in her retirement. She cherished time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betsy is survived by four sons, E. Richard Young, Jr. of Ephrata, Mark, husband of Sheila Young of Reamstown, Mike, husband of Sarah Young of Lititz, Matt, husband of Kathy Young of Avondale; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Calhoun.
The family would like to thank the staff of United Zion Home for the understanding and care they provided to her.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Betsy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603.
