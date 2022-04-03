Betsy J. Kaufman, age 74 of Alexandria, VA, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Tel Hai Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late S. Dale and Elizabeth Long Kaufman.
She graduated from Lampeter Strasburg High School, Class of 1965, Keystone Junior College, and Millersville University with a degree in Elementary Education. Betsy was an active member of Mount Vernon Unitarian Church in Alexandria, VA participating in fellowship and outreach activities. In her professional life, Betsy was Deputy Director of the National Tire Dealers and Retreaders Association for many years, and later was Director of Membership Services and Meetings for the Association of Small Business Development Centers. Betsy planned conventions in major cities all over the country.
She was a very outgoing, "take charge" person who was the life of the party. Betsy had a big heart, welcomed all with open arms and made friends wherever she went. She was a loyal and generous friend to many and a loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. In her free time, she loved reading, traveling, golfing, spending time at the family cabin in Centre County, and caring for her beloved cats.
Surviving are 2 brothers: John, husband of Cindy Kaufman of Middleburg, PA, H. Dale, husband of Stephanie Kaufman of Strasburg, PA, 4 nieces and nephews: Kristie Kaufman (Mark Toci), Jeremy Kaufman (Kelly), Ashley Ulis (Justin), and Zachary Kaufman (Emily Knapp), and 6 great-nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betsy's honor to Mount Vernon Unitarian Church, 1909 Windmill Lane, Alexandria, VA 22307. reynoldsandshivery.com