Betsy E. Bolack, 72, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Before moving to Arizona, Betsy was a lifelong resident of Lancaster, PA. She was the daughter of the late Andrew Bolack and Nancy Eby Learn.
After graduating from Penn Manor High School in 1965, Betsy was employed in the legal field, her last employment being with Hartman, Underhill & Brubaker. Betsy enjoyed the New Jersey beaches, shopping for her friends and collecting angels. She especially loved dogs.
Betsy is survived by her niece, Laura Snider, of Colorado, and her step-sister, Lois Newman, of Florida. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bruce Bolack, and her step-sister, Carol Learn.
Private services will be held at a later date.
