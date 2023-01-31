Betsy Ann Way, 81, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Born in Salunga, PA she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth Mae (Amand) and John Earl Way.
Betsy was a graduate of Millersville University. Prior to retirement, she owned "Betsy Way McKinney Salon" and worked at Lancaster Country Club and the Jay Group. She was a volunteer at the Domestic Violence Women's Shelter. Most of all she cherished spending time with the children and grandchildren.
Betsy is survived by her children: Melissa Brackbill (Mark), Kevin McKinney and Mark McKinney (Michele); her grandchildren: Shea, Caden and Wyatt McKinney, Melanie and Maggie Brackbill, Kyle Walters and Samantha Kennedy (Steven); and 2 great-grandchildren: Sarah and Emily as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 5 siblings.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pennsylvania SPCA Lancaster, https://www.pspca.org/lancaster, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 PM on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 5 PM until the time of service.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com