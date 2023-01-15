Betsy A. Kreider, 82, formerly of East Earl, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Fairmount Homes.
She was the wife of the late Earl H. Kreider who died December 27, 2021. Born in Bareville, she was the daughter of the late Robert W. and Emma Witters Good.
Betsy had been a secretary for East Lampeter Township for many years. Prior to that she worked for East Earl Township. She was an active member of Brick Lane Community Church. She enjoyed playing card games with her family and friends. For years she had been active in the Lioness Club and Joni and Friends.
Surviving are two daughters, Kim T. Kreider of New Holland, and Lori D. wife of Mathew Eckert of Providence Forge, VA; two grandchildren, Joshua A. Eckert and Justine M. Eckert; two sisters, Dee Troyer and Linda Good both of Lancaster and sister-in-law, Joyce Good of Washington. She was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Good.
A Memorial Service will be held on February 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Brick Lane Community Church, 52 S. Brick Lane, Elverson, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Brick Lane Community Church at the address above or to Joni and Friends www.joniandfriends.org. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.