Bethleen A. Bradford, 58, of Elizabethtown, went home to be with Jesus her Lord & Savior, Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Kokomo, IN, she was the daughter of Doris E. (Brady) Bradford, Elizabethtown, and the late R. Phillip Bradford.
Bethleen received a Bachelor's Degree in Bible from Lancaster Bible College and a Bachelor's in Science Education from Millersville University. She was an administrative assistant with the Elizabethtown Public Library and the Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. She served over 40 years in children's ministry and was active with the Grace Brethren Church of Manheim, serving with AWANA, Sunday school, and Vacation Bible School.
Surviving in addition to her Mother is a brother, Jonathan Bradford, Baltimore; a nephew, Trevor Bradford (Cheyenne), York; and dear friends, Karen Mason and Nancy May, both of Elizabethtown. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Christopher Bradford.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Celebration of Jesus in Bethleen's life at Grace Brethren Church of Manheim, 333 E. High Street, Manheim, on Saturday January 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM. There will be a public viewing on Saturday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Suggested attire is casual, including hot pink colors, and children are encouraged to attend. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Johnstown, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bethleen's memory may be sent to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Lancaster, 5307 Main Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520 or to AWANA Clubs c/o Mr. Lanty Moss, 46 W. Hummelstown Road, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com