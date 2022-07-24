Beth L. Pridgen, 67, of Lancaster, PA pass away unexpectantly at her home on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late James B. Pridgen, Sr. and the late June Groome Pridgen. Beth was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Richard Parham.
She worked at Lancaster General Hospital in the cleaning department. She enjoyed listening to music and watching game shows.
Surviving are her siblings, Terry Smith, James Pridgen, Jr. (Lena), Jesse Pridgen, and Shawn Pridgen (Stacy).
Relatives and friend are invited to a Graveside Service on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery (please meet us in the Mennonite Church parking lot to leave for the graveside).
