Beth L. (Brackbill) Johnson, of Oswego, IL, formerly of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She is survived by her loving husband, Keith; her daughters, Michelle (Christian) Moretti of Danville, CA, and Megan (fianc, Brian Schneider) Johnson of Quincy IL; her grandchildren, Sloan and Clayton Moretti, and her siblings. Born on March 6, 1957, in Lancaster, PA. she was the daughter of the late Reah and Catherine (Sterback) Brackbill.
Beth and Keith were high school sweethearts and after completing college they were married in Landisville, PA on September 7, 1980. Keith began working with "Armstrong Cork/World Industries" and it wasn't long before they realized they were both joining the Armstrong family. That life journey took them to Grand Rapids, MI, Louisville, KY and Redmond, WA in the Seattle area. They made their final move to Oswego in 2005. Over the years they also had the opportunity to travel to many different and exciting places around the globe.
Beth graduated with distinction from The Penn State University in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture. She was able to put her Horticulture degree to use and joined the Molbak's Green House & Nursey family in Woodinville, WA, where she worked in many different capacities for 20 years. When she moved to Illinois, she was once again able to work in her chosen field. She worked for Heinz Brothers Nursery in a management capacity for the Midwest area for the next ten years. Retiring early gave her the opportunity to travel with Keith. They took trips to Australia, Europe (Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels,) and Ireland where they attended a Penn State Football game. They also visited Hawaii several times, and the most memorable trips for her were the ones that included her whole family. She loved traveling and exploring new places. Beth will be lovingly remembered for her love of gardening, her gift-wrapping skills (greatest bows ever!), and her devotion to her family.
Beth was a loving wife & best friend to Keith, caring mother to Michelle and Megan, and grandmother "Noma" to Clayton and Sloan. She was a beloved sister to Anne (Dan) Meekel, Lancaster; Carol (Joe) Turnowchyk of Gap and Mark (Missy) Brackbill of Lancaster. On the Brackbill side of the family, she was "Aunt Beth" to Paige, Jessica, Greg, Cait, Drew, Melanie & Maggie. On the Johnson side of the family, she was "Aunt Beth" to Jessica, Anthony, Melissa (Mo), Matt, Ben, Jacob, Kaitlyn, Evan, Chris, Sam, Myla, and Dax. She enriched the lives of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 4th, 2022, at Covenant United Methodist Church 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster, PA. Interment will be private in St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster.
If desired, donations to: Covenant United Methodist Church, 110 N. Mulberry St., Lancaster PA 17603 http://www.covenant-umc.com/ or Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601 https://www.stleos.org/ would be deeply appreciated.
