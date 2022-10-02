Beth Kornfield, 95, was a resident of Fickes House at Homestead Village located in Lancaster, PA. She passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
She was born in Washington, DC to Vivan McKenneth Hart and Sadie Sarah (Yuschinsky) Hart. Due to her father's early death and her mother's illness, Beth, who was Jewish, was moved to the B'nai B'rith Orphanage for Children in Erie, Pennsylvania. She had very fond memories of those years. Eventually she was taken in and raised by her aunts Dora Rose and Yetta Pinsky in Camden, New Jersey.
Beth graduated from the Jersey City (New Jersey) Medical Center as a Registered Nurse (RN). World War II ended before she earned her RN certificate, so she did not get to travel and do her part for the war effort. However, during her RN medical training, she met and married a war veteran, Norman B. Kornfield, M.D. After 48 years of a beautiful marriage, Norman pre-deceased her in 1995.
She leaves behind her three sons: Donald L. Kornfield (wife Brenda) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jerome M. Kornfield (wife Cathy) of Leola, PA; and Kevin Hart Kornfield (wife Roberta) of Lancaster, PA. Five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Beth enjoyed volunteering with the St. Joseph Hospital Auxiliary. She was a long-time member of the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht club where she enjoyed playing tennis. She was a member of the Iris club where she was an active actor in plays. Beth and Noman had many years of boating adventures, fishing, and winters in Marco Island, Florida.
There will be no funeral or memorial service. If you wish, you may make a donation in Beth's memory to the Alzheimer's Association. Her family wishes to express sincere appreciation to Homestead Village, Visiting Angels of Lancaster, and Country Meadows for their wonderful care and kindness to Beth for many years.
