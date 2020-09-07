The world lost a kind, creative, talented soul when Beth Didner Deliver left this world on September 6, 2020 on the 32nd anniversary of her Father's passing, at the young age of 58. Beth exited this world surrounded by her caring and warm family and friends. She was the loving daughter of Marlene Didner of Lancaster and the late Saul Didner. Beth is survived by her adoring, devoted, big hearted husband, John "Jack" Deliver of Lancaster and her two children that she thought of as her Jewels, Sarah Brooke Deliver and Joshua Michael Deliver both of Lancaster. Beth is also survived by her dedicated and loyal brother Hal Didner of Connecticut and her nephew Jacob and niece Sabrina.
Beth's passions included her floral design business, her animals, cooking, and playing Mah Jongg always following Mah Jongg League Rules. Beth loved her friends and always thought of them as her extended family. But most of all Beth's life revolved around her children and Beth's face would light up when speaking about Sarah and Joshie.
Beth was employed by Congregation Shaarai Shomayim as a Religious School teacher. Beth's passion of teaching was handed down to her own children and she taught them the value of teaching with traits of patience, empathy, concern and understanding, as well as treating each student as an individual.
Beth was also employed with Jewish Family Services because helping people was a big part of Beth.
Beth grew up on Long Island and definitely had the sass of the New York Lady. She maintained lifelong friendships from her formative years.
All of our hearts have a hole in the place where Beth lived within us; as the memories overtake the grief we are hoping to make our hearts whole once again.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3:00pm at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA under the tent on the South Lawn. Guests will be received for a time of visitation starting at 2:00pm. Interment will be at Beth Moses Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. All COVID precautions will be observed during all mourning rituals.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Beth's memory made be made to Congregation Shaarai Shomayim or Jewish Family Services at 75 East James Street, Lancaster, PA or to Creutzfeldt Jakob Disease at www.cjdfoundation.org. To leave a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com