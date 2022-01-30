Beth Clayton Herr, 82, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was the widow of Christian Rohrer Herr, Jr.
Beth was a native Lancastrian and grew up in the city. After graduating from J.P. McCaskey in 1957, she continued to live, work, and raise a family in Lancaster. Nearly thirty years after graduating from high school together, Beth and Chris reconnected through friends and were married in 1985. They successfully blended their families and shared interests, laughter, and travel together for 26 years until Chris’s death in December 2011. Some of their favorite trips were to Italy, Paris, and Turkey. Beth also loved the beach, especially when she could enjoy time with her friends and family.
After retiring early from her time in the Creative Services Department at WGAL, Beth refocused her creative talents to support her many and varied interests. She was an energetic and enthusiastic supporter of many organizations, causes, and people in the Lancaster community.
Perhaps her earliest community involvement was as a founding member of the Historic Lancaster Walking Tour, formed in 1976. Over the next 45 years, Beth also served in leadership capacities with the Heritage Center of Lancaster, LancasterHistory, the Demuth Foundation, the Manor Township Planning Commission, and many other organizations. Beth was instrumental in helping acquire the Espirit collection of Amish quilts for the Lancaster Quilt and Textile Museum. She helped lead fundraising efforts for the Lancaster YWCA and served on its Board of Directors. Beth also shared Chris’s longtime support of Homefields; she carried on his legacy by joining the Homefields Board after his death. Her commitment to the Lancaster community led to one of Beth’s proudest accomplishments -- receiving the “Women Who Care” Award, a recognition from the Fulton Opera House for her significant contributions to Lancaster County through volunteer work.
Beth may be best remembered for her commitment to and work with the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County. She served the organization in many capacities, including as a longtime board member. Her special focus, however, was in leading the annual Gourmet Gala fundraising event. She seemed to be relentless in her efforts to garner the support and engagement of local restaurants and other businesses to throw a terrific garden party year after year, with delicious food and beautiful flowers; many friends and family members recall being called to action as “voluntolds” over the years.
Beth is survived by her three children, David D. Longenecker (Lori) of Lancaster, Amy Muhlendorf (Kevin) of Arlington, VA, and Christian R. Herr III (Amy) of Vienna, VA, her five grandchildren, Andrew and Claire Longenecker, Benjamin Muhlendorf, and Zachary and Oliver Herr.
In addition to her family, Beth’s many friends and fans added incredible joy to her life, especially in recent years. Her family is grateful to the dear friends who called, visited, listened, laughed, ran errands, did chores, helped around the house, drew her out for meals and drinks, and kept Beth’s spirits high throughout the years. The fact that she had too many friends to list is a true sign of a life well lived.
Beth’s family is planning a celebration of her life for spring, 2022, when we can gather more safely outside and reminisce about the many things that made Beth special. Memorials may be made in Beth’s memory to The Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, 123 N. Prince Street, P.O. Box 2667, Lancaster, PA 17603 or Homefields, Inc., 150 Letort Road, P.O. Box 41, Millersville, PA 17551.
