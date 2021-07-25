Beth, I hear you calling
But we can't come home right now
… Just a few more hours
And we'll be right home to you.
Beth, an angel among us, joined the angels in heaven on July 18, 2021.
Beth lived life with so much energy, generosity, kindness and purpose. She was a caring nurse, a devoted and loving mother, a cherished wife, a favored daughter, and an adored aunt, sister, Oma, niece, cousin, and friend. Beth lived as an example for everyone who knew her. She faced every challenge with courage, optimism, and determination. She gave you exactly what you needed – all of her.
Beth earned her B.S.N. and her Masters of Science in Nursing. For over 30 years she worked tirelessly as a nurse to improve the lives of women and babies. Beth started in Labor and Delivery and moved to the Healthy Beginnings program in 1992. In 2001, she was one of the founding nurses with Nurse Family Partnership (NFP). At NFP she helped women and babies achieve a better life for their families. Beth initiated innovative programs at NFP like: the NFP advisory board, the partnership with Lancaster Farmer's market to provide healthy produce for low income families, exercise programs at the YWCA for new moms, and the program where crib manufacturers provided free cribs to new moms – just to name a few. In 2010, Beth was awarded the Magnet Nursing Award from LGH. In 2017 she received the Penn Medicine and Community Nursing Awards. Beth was often a spokesperson for NFP advocating and educating politicians, donors, and the public on the issues facing new young mothers.
In addition to her work at NFP, Beth participated in many other positions and activities simply to help people. Beth was, along with her husband Bill Murray, a Milton Hershey parent where they enjoyed teaching the Milton Hersey girls how to skate, ride horses, and enjoy life. Beth was a nursing professor at HACC for over 10 years. Beth's teaching style at HACC, of listening and empowering those around her, made her a favorite of students and fellow teachers. Beth also took great joy from her gardening job at Stauffer's and felt blessed by her co-workers. Beth was an usher at the LCBC church. Beth participated in many missions' trips delivering medical aid in countries like Haiti, Guatemala, and Costa Rica. Beth also sheltered Vietnamese families, teaching them English and assisting them in obtaining employment and permanent housing. Beth was a fierce advocate for liberal change, going to March for Our Lives and the annual Women's Marches. Her nieces and nephews saw her as their role model for feminism.
Beth seemed to be in perpetual motion, helping, teaching, nursing, riding, skiing, skating, and running. Beth has hiked or ran the trails in multiple national parks from the Smokey Mountains and Appalachians to Glacier and Hawaii. This year, Beth realized her life-long dream of qualifying and running the Boston Marathon. Beth also rode horses before she could walk and it was one of her life-long passions. She often could be found riding her horse Blue or giving riding lessons to Yeni in the ring.
Above all else, Beth loved her family. Beth is so loved by her husband Bill and cherished by her children Nick and Roberta. Beth's spirit will carry on through her grandchildren, Stella and Cooper, as well as the two precious grandchildren on the way. Beth's family was her heart and soul – her earth and heaven.
Beth's life is also illustrated through the hundreds of friends that she has made and kept through her life. The family is so very thankful for all the friends and family members who helped Beth here at the end – the end that is a beginning for Beth's next journey. We know that Beth will continue to care for us and watch over us as she has done for our entire lives.
Beth you were always there for us. We will miss you more than we can say and it will be just a short time before we will be right home to you.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Beth's name to the following educational endowments set up in Beth's name: Lancaster General Health Foundation, Attention: Jennifer Groff, c/o Patricia and Beth Cassel Nurse Family Partnership Client Endowed Fund, 2110 Harrisburg Pike, Ste. 205, Lancaster, PA 17601; Or, at the below link and place "Patricia and Beth Cassel NFP Educational Fund" in the "Indicate desired gift designation" box in the payment section. https://www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/giving-foundation/making-a-gift/gifts-for-our-institutions/make-a-gift; The Beth Cassel Compassion in Nursing Scholarship Fund, Attention Nicole Chapman, 177 Fairway Drive, Denver, PA 17517.
