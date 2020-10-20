Beth A. Sweigart, 57, of Reinholds, passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Reading Hospital-Tower Health.
She was born in Pittsburgh to the late Edward and June (Robinson) Cahill and was the wife of Jim Sweigart with whom she shared 32 years of marriage.
Beth was a very active member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. She was a 1982 graduate of Cocalico High School. Beth loved working with children and had been currently teaching at Berks County Montessori Country Day School. She loved Jim and her boston terriers and enjoyed their camping trips together.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two brothers, Mark Cahill and Raymond, husband of Diane Cahill.
A visitation will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM, at New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Rd., New Holland, followed by her memorial service at 11 AM, with Pastor Steve Kindt officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Beth's memory may be made to Berks County Montessori Country Day School, 53 Vermont Rd., Sinking Spring, PA 19608 or New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Rd., New Holland, PA 17557.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
