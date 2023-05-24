Beth A. Mohler, 90, of Lancaster, PA, passed away at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, May 22, 2023. Born in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Adrian P. and Mary K. Breining Lyon. She was married to the late Everett C. Adams and her second husband, the late Galen E. Mohler.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, Beth worked in the medical and legal field as a secretary. She was of the protestant faith.
Some of her passions included boating, camping, crafting, reading, playing cards, especially, playing bridge, which she learned at 80 years of age, and she was a fan of Eagles football. She also attended many art shows with Galen and liked going to auctions. She collected Fenton glassware, art pictures, and Hubley collectibles, and enjoyed one of her favorite songs by John Lennon called "Imagine."
She is lovingly survived by her two daughters, Linda, wife of Bob Donaldson Rehoboth Beach, DE and Maribeth, wife of Steve Shaub, Lancaster, PA, three stepchildren, Peggy, Ronald and Gene, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth Rae Adams and a stepdaughter, Barbara Fox.
Private Graveside Services will be held at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
