Beth A. Foulke, 76, passed away on April 4, 2022, at Landis Homes, following a two-year illness.
Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Richard S. Bowers and Alice (Gray) Bowers Freund. Beth was the devoted wife of Edward D. Foulke, Jr., with whom she shared over 58 years of marriage.
Beth was a homemaker and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family. She particularly enjoyed taking family vacations to Williamsburg, Virginia and to the beach at Wildwood, New Jersey. She found great joy tending to her rose gardens. She was a member of the Saint John Neumann Catholic Church.
Her love will live on in her husband; their son, Edward D. Foulke III, husband of Patti of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Katie of Lancaster, Abbie of Nashville, and Ted of Pittsburgh; and a brother, John Bowers of Summerville, South Carolina. She was preceded in passing by her parents and a brother, Barry Bowers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. Her family will receive friends at the church prior to Mass, for a closed casket visitation, from 1011 AM. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in Beth's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604, or the Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543. The family wishes to thank the staff of Oregon House at Landis Homes for their compassionate care and Hospice for their support during Beth's final days.
